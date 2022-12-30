Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.