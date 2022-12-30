First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,993,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

