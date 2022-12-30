First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Gap Down to $87.56

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.56, but opened at $85.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund shares last traded at $87.39, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

