First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Shares Gap Down to $87.56

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.56, but opened at $85.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund shares last traded at $87.39, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
