FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $34.99

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.99, but opened at $33.94. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 2,188 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNG. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

