Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRI stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Forafric Global has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

