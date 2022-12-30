Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,577 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.91. The stock has a market cap of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

