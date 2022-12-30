Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.23. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 64,077 shares.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $665.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

