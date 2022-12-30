Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.23. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 64,077 shares.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 8.5 %
The company has a market cap of $665.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.