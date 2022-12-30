Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,766 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ opened at $66.97 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

