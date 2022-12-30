Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 4,977 Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 165.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOON stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

