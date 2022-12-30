Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 6,486 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 637,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 358,394 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 182,429 shares in the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 271,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 135,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

