Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.