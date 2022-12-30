Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $321.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.