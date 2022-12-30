Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $240.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

