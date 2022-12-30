Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.27 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.