Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 1,180 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $5,179,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $9,106,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

