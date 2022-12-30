Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys 4,032 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

