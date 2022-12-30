Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $179.86 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

