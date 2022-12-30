Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,228 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

CDNS stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,846,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

