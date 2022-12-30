Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

