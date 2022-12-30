Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $264.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average is $187.46.

