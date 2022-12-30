Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $674,000 Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 596.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

