Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

