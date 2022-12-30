Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $778,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

