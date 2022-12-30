Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 263,009 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 417,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 200,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

