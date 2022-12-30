Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $864,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $266,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 27.5% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $3,861,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 49,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

NYSE:WM opened at $158.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

