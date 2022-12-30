Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $901,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.32 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

