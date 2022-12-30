Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

