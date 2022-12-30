Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $926,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,772 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $46.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

