Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $938,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 101,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

