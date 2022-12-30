Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $29.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

