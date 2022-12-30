Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $104.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

