Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

PG stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

