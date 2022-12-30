Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

