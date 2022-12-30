Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $390.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.02. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $650.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

