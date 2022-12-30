Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 21,603 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

