Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 8,881 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

MNST stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

