Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDMV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,012,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 135,830 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

