Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 159,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.77. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

