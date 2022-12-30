Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 11,617 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $8,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $3,982,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

