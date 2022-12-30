Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $241.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

