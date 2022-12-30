Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 359 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IBB opened at $131.34 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

