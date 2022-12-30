Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 7,195 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.21 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

