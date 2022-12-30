Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 975 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.