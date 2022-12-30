Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

