Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $311.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

