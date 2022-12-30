Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 320.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

