Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

