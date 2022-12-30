Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.56 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

