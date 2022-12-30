HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after purchasing an additional 394,840 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -380.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

