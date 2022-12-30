HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $665.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $640.68 and its 200 day moving average is $637.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

